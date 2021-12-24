If you’re in the market for a new job, are in the U.K., and want to work on a world championship-winning WSBK team, then Pata Yamaha with Brixx may just be looking for you. The team put out a call for a new Operations Manager/Coordinator on its official Twitter. The ideal applicant must be U.K.-based, but of course be ready and able to travel wherever the racing calendar takes them.

The position is based at the Pata Yamaha racing facility located in the New Forest in the south of England. The tweet reads, “Join the WorldSBK champions, Operations Manager/Coordinator - UK Based. We have an opportunity available to join our World Championship-winning team assisting in all aspects of operations and logistics needed as part of the WorldSBK Championship—based from our race facility in the New Forest,” it begins.”

If you’re a WSBK fan, you may already be getting excited—but the request does say that the team prefers someone with similar experience. “Due to the fast-paced racing environment, experience of a similar role is preferred and travel will be required to all races plus a number of tests,” it continues. “Please email your CV/relevant experience to: worldsbk@crescent-yamaha.com”

That text is all splashed across the image that Pata Yamaha posted, with accompanying text in a tweet that says “New job opportunity available with us starting as soon as possible in 2022!” It’s clearly going to be a job that keeps you extremely busy, and that’s about all we can say about it with confidence.

The Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team has already confirmed its rider lineup for the 2022 season, and will continue to field reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and his teammate, Andrea Locatelli, who won the title of Rookie of the Year as one more cherry on the 2021 Pata Yamaha WSBK sundae.