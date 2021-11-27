The FIM is not only imposing an age restriction for racers in the World Supersport 300 Championship (WSSP300) but is also putting forward new rulings and decisions in the interest of safety for future racing events.
The last fatal accident to happen this year involved a young and up-and-coming rider. Dean Berta Vinales died in a WSSP300 crash that happened in September, and he was only 15 years old at the time. As such, the FIM is steadfast in putting good measures forward in order to ensure that riders are mature enough and have the necessary experience to race. The accident also caused an uproar from former WSBK riders, requesting better safety regulations for young talents in the sport.
The following year after 2022, the FIM will then change the age requirement once again from 16 to 18 years old.
Maximum time to qualify for a race
Riders must achieve a maximum time of 105 percent of the fastest rider in their class. The previous rule was pinned at 107 percent, resulting in a two percent reduction in the requirement.
Airbags as standard
All classes will be required to field riders with airbags. It will only be until this year that an airbag is a “highly recommended” piece of equipment.
Dedicated transponders for all riders in SSP and SSP300 classes
Trickling down from MotoGP and WorldSBK, the transponders will be able to transmit urgent info to the riders via their dashboards.
Reduction of tires in SBK class
The total number of tires allowed for use in a weekend is now 21, down three from this year’s 24. More on this decision at a later date.
Supersport “new generation” class
There will be a renewal of the Supersport class, with new technical rules to be published soon.
Helmet analysis after a crash or head injury
You might have heard of the FIM Homologation for helmets. One of the safest standards around, the new ruling will further the FIM Helmet Project. Helmets that have been in a crash will be retained by the medical personnel or CMO attending to the rider.
The SBK Commission has also agreed to facilitate the further development of the FRHP program. An updated FIM FRHPhe-02 standard will be in the works until then, with the update slated for 2025.
Following a crash, the helmet will be sent to the University of Zaragoza for analysis. Helmet manufacturers will be allowed to attend the analysis. After that, the helmet will be returned to the rider, the team, or even the manufacturer.
