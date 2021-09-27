At only 15 years old, Dean Berta Vinales lost his life following an incident that happened in the Jerez leg of the World Supersport 300 (WSSP300) Championship atop his Yamaha R3.

Cousin to yet another famous Spanish racer, Maverick Vinales, Dean Berta sadly passed away after suffering severe head and thoracic injuries. The young rider succumbed to his injuries on the same day, and the WSBK announced his tragic death afterward.

The incident involved four riders with Harry Khouri, Daniel Mogeda, and Alejandro Carrion. Officials red-flagged the race following the crash at Turn 2 at the start of lap 11. No restart was given to the other riders that were still on the track. Results were declared and announced by the end of the previous lap. Following the incident, the race was canceled.

Despite the best efforts of the first responders on track, Vinales did not make it. The young rider was enjoying a good run of races in his rookie season and was able to place up to fourth at Magny-Cours in race 2. He was also able to net sixth place in Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2, and he set the fastest lap in Race 1 of that outing.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Dean Berta Viñales. The WorldSBK family sends love to his family, loved ones and his team. Your personality, enthusiasm and commitment will be hugely missed. The whole motorcycle racing world will miss you, Dean. Ride in Peace,” read the World SBK’s Instagram post announcing the passing of the young racer.

Maverick Vinales also took to social media to express his grief in his mother tongue. In short, the Aprilia MotoGP racer mentioned how he was left speechless following the incident, how his cousin’s passing dealt a blow to his family, and how he will always remember his cousin.

On behalf of the entire RideApart team, I extend my deepest condolences to the Vinales family following such a tragic accident. May Dean Berta Vinales rest in peace.