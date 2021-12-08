It had been 12 years since Yamaha captured the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) with Ben Spies when Pata Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu sealed his WSBK title at Indonesia’s Mandalika Circuit on November, 21, 2021. The rider’s championship wasn’t the only title in tow, however. The Iwata factory walked away from the 2021 WSBK season with the triple crown, winning the team and constructor’s crowns.

To celebrate the dominant season, Yamaha will release an ultra-limited Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica. Team Blue will limit the special-edition superbike to 21 units worldwide. With the help of Cresent Yamaha, the home of the Pata Yamaha team, the brand will turn the standard trim R1 into a track-only machine.

Gallery: Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica

9 Photos

Thanks to the WSBK-spec Akrapovic exhaust and GYTR race ECU, the R1 Replica boasts 202 horsepower—nearly 20 ponies over the stock R1. Crescent Yamaha doesn’t just add muscle, it cuts fat by trimming 57 pounds off the road-legal sportbike, resulting in a 385-pound curb weight.

Of course, Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes elevate the Replica’s componentry but forged Marchesini wheels, factory-spec upper clamp fork, titanium fasteners, and racing controls cement the limited-edition R1’s intentions. Yamaha finishes off the track weapon with Pata Yamaha’s WSBK livery, limited-edition badging, and Razgatlıoğlu’s number 54.

Along with the race-ready R1, Yamaha will include a framed certificate signed by Razgatlıoğlu and Team Principal Paul Denning. Customers will also receive two VIP hospitality passes for a 2022 WSBK event and a signed piece of riding equipment worn by El Turco in the 2021 championship run. Purchasers will also earn a day of one-on-one coaching and bike setup with Crescent Yamaha’s James Hillier or Niall Mackenzie (U.K. circuits only).

Yamaha hasn’t listed a price for the special-edition R1 Replica, but given the limited production, componentry, and perks, we expect the MSRP to be well above the standard model’s $17,399 price tag.