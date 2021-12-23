On December 16, 2021, American Honda Motor Company issued a safety recall for all 2021 Rebel 1100 bikes due to a potentially faulty radiator cap. Due to an issue in the manufacturing process, affected radiator caps may not seal properly, and may either leak or spray hot coolant during operation. This could cause rider injury and potentially increase the risk for a crash.

A total of 1,022 units in the U.S. are believed to be affected, which is 100 percent of units sold. This recall affects all Rebel 1100s built between April 10, 2021 and July 22, 2021. The problem was first noticed on a Japanese-market vehicle in July, 2021, which began Honda’s official investigation into the problem and its source.

According to Honda’s official recall report, the problem resulted from a radiator cap die that “may have improperly formed the cap’s outer hook height, exceeding manufacturing specifications, which may result in a ride-over position of the cap when tightened to the radiator filler neck, creating an insufficient seal.” The problem has since been corrected, and additional inspection measures are now in place to ensure that this part is manufactured within spec.

Honda will contact registered owners of affected Rebel 1100s and instruct them to make appointments with their nearest authorized Honda Powersports dealer for inspection and recall service. Dealers will then replace the radiator caps and also top up any lost coolant, free of charge. If owners have already paid to have such service performed prior to the issuance of this recall, they will be eligible for reimbursement from Honda with proper documentation.

American Honda began notifying dealers about this problem on December 16, 2021. Owner notification is currently planned to begin on or around February 13, 2022. Honda’s recall for this number is KN1. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 21V-987. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.