On December 3, 2021, Zero Motorcycles issued a recall on some 2022 SR, SR/F, and SR/S motorcycles because incorrect rear brake pads were installed during the motorcycle production process. This recall is issued out of an abundance of caution, because incorrect rear brake pads for these bikes could increase a rider’s risk of crashing.

Affected bikes were produced between November 15 and November 22, 2021. Zero Motorcycles estimates that a total of 45 individual bikes are affected, which is 100 percent of the bikes produced during that time frame. VINs on affected bikes range from 538ZFCZ77NCP19623 to 538ZFDZ76NCK19765, and are non-sequential.

According to Zero, the incorrect brake pads installed on these bikes differ from those used to certify FMVSS 122 compliance. Therefore, Zero cannot confirm whether they will perform as intended. To date, the company says that it “is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by this defect.”

Authorized Zero Motorcycles dealers will inspect and replace the affected brake pads on machines that are subject to this recall, at no charge to customers. Since all the affected bikes are still under Zero’s warranty, the company has no separate reimbursement plan set up for owners who attempted to receive service for this issue prior to this recall.

Part numbers differ between the correct and incorrect brake pads, which may not immediately be visible while they are in place on the bike. An easier way to identify which ones are on a bike is the fact that the incorrect rear brake pads have a silver-colored backing, while the correct ones have a copper backing.

Zero Motorcycles will notify dealers about this issue between the dates of December 13 and December 31, 2021. Owners will be notified between December 20, 2021 and January 7, 2022. Zero’s number for this recall is SV-ZMC-022-018. Owners may contact Zero customer service at 1-888-841-8085. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 21V-940. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.