On November 24, 2021, Harley-Davidson Motor Company issued a safety recall on certain 2021 Pan America bikes due to the seat base potentially fracturing. Harley says that field data indicates this condition is most likely to develop when a rider grasps the grab rail attached to the seat base while maneuvering the bike up onto its center stand. If the seat base fractures while the bike is in motion, it could pose a safety risk to riders.

An estimated 2,689 motorcycles, or around one percent of the population, are believed to be affected. The issue is a seat base that “may lose threaded insert retention at one or more of the fastening locations.” Bikes built between March 8, 2021 and October 13, 2021 are included in this recall. A total of 2,647 2021 Pan America 1250 S models are included in this range, as well as 42 Pan America 1250s.

Those bikes produced after October 13, 2021 have an updated and improved seat base installed, and are not part of this recall. Affected VINs are non-sequential, and range between 1HD1ZES19MB300609 and 1HD1ZES16MB315889.

Owners of affected Pan Americas should contact their local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer in order to schedule their recall service appointment. Harley is notifying its dealer network between December 1, 2021 and December 8, 2021. Registered owners of affected Pan Americas will be mailed notification letters about this recall between December 6, 2021 and December 13, 2021.

Authorized Harley-Davidson dealers will replace the affected seat bases with updated seat bases, free of charge. In most recalls, OEMs note that if owners previously had service performed to address the issue covered by a recall, a reimbursement plan may be available with appropriate documentation. However, since affected 2021 Pan Americas should still be under the manufacturer’s warranty, Harley’s recall documents advise that such a situation should not occur.

Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0178. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 21V-924. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.