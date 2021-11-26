On November 18, 2021, American Honda Motor Company issued a safety recall for all of its 2021 Honda NC750X DCT bikes because of improper fuel injection control programming. According to Honda, all 2021 NC750X bikes equipped with a Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) are affected and could experience intermittent fueling issues that lead to bikes stalling. Unexpected stalling could increase the risk of rider injury and/or crashes.

Affected bikes were produced between March 18, 2021 and August 30, 2021. A total of 357 bikes sold in America are believed to be affected. The improper programming causes insufficient fueling when stopping, or when accelerating from stops, which can then cause the bikes to stall.

According to Honda’s chronology of incidents previously reported, occurrences have been observed in Japan, Europe, and America. After first determining that it was not a safety issue, Honda later changed its mind after some injury claims and risk reassessment occurred in Europe and Asia.

Registered owners of affected vehicles will be notified by Honda, and requested to take their 2021 NC750X DCTs to their local authorized Honda Powersports dealer. Dealers will schedule recall service to reprogram the fuel injection ECU and DCT-ECU free of charge. If owners have experienced this issue prior to the issuance of this recall, and already had service done to fix the issue, they may be eligible for reimbursement provided they have sufficient documentation of the repairs.

American Honda will notify dealers beginning November 18, 2021. Registered owners of 2021 Honda NC750X DCTs will be notified beginning on January 7, 2022.

Honda’s recall number for this issue is KN0, and owners may contact Honda Powersports customer service at 866-784-1870. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 21V-901. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.