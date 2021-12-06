On November 30, 2021, Yamaha issued a safety recall for certain 2016 through 2021 FJR 1300 motorcycles due to overly restrictive engine control unit (ECU) programming that was installed on a previous recall. This could prevent a rider accelerating as they expected, which could in turn increase the risk of a crash. However, if riders did not have the previous recall service performed, they still need to heed this more recent recall because older recall also involved replacement of a potentially faulty second gear that could break under stress.

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. estimates that 2,462 bikes are potentially affected, or around five percent of the population. Affected bikes were produced between December 1, 2015 and August 31, 2021. The range of VINs affected is as follows, with all VIN ranges being non-sequential:

JYARP29E6GA000002 to JYARP29EXKA000822

JYARP29Y3GA000002 to JYARP29Y8KA000151

JYARP30E0GA000001 to JYARP30E8MA001165

JYARP30Y7GA000006 to JYARP30Y3MA000242

JYARP31Y4JA000003 to JYARP31Y3LA000092

Yamaha advises riders of affected motorcycles to not ride their motorcycles until after the recall repairs have been performed. The previous recall was National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number 20V-813, and if your FJR was previously repaired under that recall, you will need to schedule a new service with your local authorized Yamaha dealer to address this issue. If you did not previously have that service performed, you still need to schedule recall service because the main axle and drive axle assemblies must be replaced with stronger parts.

FJR 1300s that were previously serviced under 20V-813, and which received both the stronger main axle and drive axle assemblies as well as a reprogrammed ECU, will only receive additional reprogramming to their ECU under the current November 2021 recall. The November 2021 recall ECU reprogramming addresses acceleration issues, so riders should be able to accelerate as and when intended while riding.

Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990152. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 21V-865. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.