There's no denying that one of the most exciting things about the holiday season is giving and receiving gifts. You can really tell a lot about a person based on the type of gift they give you—that is, if they give you one in the first place. A nice set of Christmas cards goes a long way in making the gifts we give more special, as well as making your season's greetings just a bit more special and festive.

With the holiday season well and truly here, I'm certain that you're right in the thick of your Christmas shopping. If you haven't yet gone around to buying your Christmas cards, then you may want to consider the new set of greeting cards from the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame. The 2021 Holiday Cards of the AMA Hall of Fame are now available on their website linked below, and will certainly add a nice personal touch for both motorcyclists and non-motorcyclists alike.

The designs feature a variety of artworks depicting our beloved two-wheeled machines decked out in festive attire. Even if the person you're sending your greetings to isn't a motorcyclist, these cards certainly make for a nice personal touch on your end. For this holiday season, the AMA Hall of Fame has added three new designs by renowned automotive artist Hector Cademartori, to accompany the already extensive catalogue of festive, holiday designs on offer.

The AMA Hall of Fame's Holiday Cards are available in more than 50 box sets, and can be ordered online. You can even customize them by adding a personal message for no additional charge, and the box sets come with free customized address labels, too. Each box set contains 25 cards and 26 envelopes—the AMA states that they've thrown in an extra envelope in case you mess one up. Prices start at $34.99 USD per box, with applicable discounts for those who buy in bulk. All proceeds from the AMA Hall of Fame Holiday Cards will go towards the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation and the MHOF Museum.