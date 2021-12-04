Don’t sleep on this helmet brand. Nolan is one of the best out there being on some of the best heads in motorcycle racing, and the Italian brand just launched a new pair of lids just in time for the Christmas season.

Back in 1972, the Nolan Group presented its first-ever injection-molded helmet made from Lexan Polycarbonate. This year, Nolan is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with two new models that hark back to the original N01.

Likely the lid that’s easier to acquire, the N60-6 is an entry-level dual visor full-face helmet that uses Nolan’s Lexan shell, with a very sport-inspired shape and looks. To keep the rider cool, Nolan employs its “AirBooster Technology,” which provides optimal ventilation via strategic vent placement to suck away hot and moist air from the rider’s head. Nolan also states that a new internal padding system was developed with sustainable fabrics that use 100 percent post-consumer nylon.

If you’re up for it, prepare about $195 USD (€169.99 EUR). Sizes for this helmet range from a double-XS to a triple-XL.

For those that want a more premium offering from the Italian brand, look no further than the N80-8. Successor to the N87, this new lid will serve as the new top-of-the-line road full-face helmet from Nolan. Just like the N60-6 that is launched alongside it, the N80-8 will use the same high-quality Lexan shell. A more expensive lid demands more features, a task that Nolan delivers on. The helmet comes with an emergency cheek pad release system, a patent-pending visor mechanism with a tilt function that promises more security from being accidentally opened. “AirBooster Technology” makes another appearance here, and a micrometric buckle ensures that putting on the helmet will be a cinch. Just like the N60-6, the N80-8 also receives the new eco-friendly cheek pads with mesh construction even more cooling.

All these additions come at a more expensive price, say about $250 USD (€219 EUR). The size range is the same as the N60-6, ranging from XXS to XXXL.

Of course, both helmets come with a wide range of graphic options and solid colors. Take your pick between some of the more muted graphics, to the wild abstract pieces, and to the WSBK-inspired liveries. Oh, and that red-white-black-and-gold colorway is the 50th-anniversary livery, pretty sweet, huh?