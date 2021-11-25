Helbiz Stirs Up The E-Scooter Game With The One-S And S1-X

As far as I could remember, electric stand-up scooters were little more than fun, little runabouts designed to get you from point A to B in the simplest way possible. Little did I know that the future (which is now) would bring about e-scooters that are so full of tech, they're better off categorized as IOT devices rather than mobility devices. This is exaclty what Helbiz has done with its new range of electric scooters unveiled at EICMA 2021.

For starters, the ONE-S, which is the first shared e-scooter designed entirely in Italy, features a sleek and aerodynamic body, and comes with all the safety features you'd expect to find in an entry-level motorcycle. That's right, this stand-up e-scooter is equipped with integrated LED lights, turn signals, and a fully digital instrument panel. This electric scooter, which is intended for ride sharing services in the near future, will surely provide exciting and enjoyable urban mobility, especially among those with a knack for all things techie.

Beneath the ONE-S' sleek bodywork lies a robust aluminum frame equipped with a dual-suspension setup. Putting this speedy scooter to a stop are dual disc brakes, one on the front, and one on the back. The ONE-S rolls on puncture-proof tires, and comes with as-standard regenerative braking. It's powered by a 500W electric motor, and is capable of tackling climbs as steep as 12-degrees of gradient.

Perhaps more impressive is the amount of technology we find in the ONE-S. It's equipped with AI-powered PathPilot technology, which makes use of artificial intelligence and a dual-camera setup to monitor and ensure that the scooter is being ridden and parked in permitted areas. It also has the ability to automatically reduce and limit the scooter's speed, depending on certain parameters such as the level of pedestrian traffic and current location.

Last but not least, Helbiz also pulled the covers off of its S1-X electric scooter, the first and only electric scooter homologated for racing use. You'll get to see it in action in the first ever electric stand-up scooter racing series called the eSkootr Championship (eSC) in 2022. The racing series will debut in the U.S. and Europe, and will take place in racing circuits designed specifically for these high-performance electric scooters. The S1-X was designed and built by the folks at Ycom and Wiliams Advanced Engineering, and pumps out a total of 12kW, or around 16 horsepower, out of two electric motors.