Even as EICMA 2021 approaches, more and more brands are beginning to unveil 2022 models. Austria’s KSR Group recently held its Moto Republic 2021 event to launch new motorcycles from subsidiaries Malaguti and Brixton. Motron was part of the proceedings as well, and the Nomad 125, Warrior 400, and X-Nord 400 will round out the brand’s offerings in 2022.

Leading the pack, the Nomad 125 houses a liquid-cooled, 125cc single-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke measures at 58 x 77mm, but the undersquare configuration benefits from the 12:1 compression ratio. As a result, the Nomad 125 churns out 13 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 7.4 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Motron equips the eighth-liter mill sips from a 3.7-gallon gas tank but the electric start, ECU, and six-speed transmission suit the Nomad for the modern roadway. A USD fork and rear shock suspend the 328-pound naked bike while the linked brakes, 265mm front disc, and 240mm rear rotor help bring the featherweight to a halt.

The 17-inch wheelset promotes nimble handling, with a 100/80-17 tire providing agility up front and a 140/70-17 rear preserving stability. Lighting and instrumentation is LED, and the white, gray, and black colorways all come with Vi-Viz yellow accents. In addition to the new Nomad 125, Motron also revealed the Warrior 400 and X-Nord 400 models.

The Warrior 400 takes on the modern classic category neo-café styling and a liquid-cooled powerplant. On the other hand, the X-Nord 400 enters the ever-expanding lightweight adventure bike segment. Unfortunately, both bikes are still undergoing the homologation process. For that reason, Motron hasn’t listed the spec for either model, but that didn’t stop the brand from pulling the covers off the two 400s. The Nomad 125 will hit Motron dealers next year, and the Warrior 400 and X-Nord 400 will be close behind.