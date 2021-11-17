Brixton’s Crossfire 500 range has headlined the brand’s lineup since it was first introduced in 2019. With a combination of neo-retro styling and thoroughly modern equipment, the half-liter naked bikes garnered much attention.

As a result, Brixton revealed plans to expand the Crossfire family at EICMA 2019. In February, 2021, European Union Intellectual Property Office design filings confirmed those plans. At the KSR Group’s Moto Republic 2021 event, the Crossfire 125 finally broke cover alongside the highly-anticipated Cromwell 1200.

Unlike the other eighth-liter offerings in Brixton’s catalog, the Crossfire 125 boasts a liquid-cooled, 124.8cc single producing 13.4 horsepower at 9500 rpm and 7.7 lb-ft of torque at 5,500. A six-speed gearbox, LED lighting, LCD instrumentation, and a modern ECU further separate the Crossfire from its counterparts.

Up front, the USD fork connects to an 18-inch wire-spoke wheel while the rear features a monoshock and 17-inch rim. Marketing photos show the bike in both Pirelli road rubber and semi-knob tires. Whether buyers go for on-road performance or off-road versatility, the dual-channel ABS caters to newer riders. The 31.9-inch seat height should accommodate a wide array of riders. Regardless of the rider’s build, the 326-pound should be easy to lift off the stand.

With a 2.9-gallon tank, the Crossfire 125 should suit urban riders and commuters. Despite its size and tractable power delivery, the new naked bike also welcomes passengers. Of course, the Crossfire 500’s signature X styling makes the jump to the baby Brixton, but the 125 ditches the perforated radiator covers and engine heat shields for a more streamlined look.

While Brixton hasn’t announced the Crossfire 125’s availability or pricing yet, the neo-retro will come in Charly Brown Matte and Bullet Silver paint options. It’s been a long time coming, but the Brixton Crossfire 125 has finally arrived. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the bike’s MSRP and release date as EICMA 2021 approaches.