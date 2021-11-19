Often imitated but never duplicated, Alpinestars has long been protecting powersports enthusiasts while keeping them looking flashy for several decades now. For motorcycles, the Italian equipment maker covers all disciplines from road racing, adventure-touring, and even daily commuting. For the all-weather rider, a jacket that's protective, comfortable, and versatile is an absolute must. Luckily, Alpinestars has just the right jacket for the job.

The new RX-5 is a textile jacket that features a modular design. This makes it suitable for touring and sport-touring riders looking for a jacket that isn't just stylish and protective, but can be configured for specific scenarios. It's constructed out of abrasion-resistant textile fabrics, and incorporates a waterproof and breathable Drystar membrane. It gets adequate thermal lining, too, for when weather conditions get a little chilly. 120-gram thermal lining can be found on the bust, while lighter 80-gram liners are fitted on the arms. When things get a bit warm, you can easily let air in with ventilation zips on the arms and torso.

A perfect fit is ensured via adjustable sections on the arms, wrists, and waist. A zipper at the back of the jacket makes it possible to connect it to sport-touring pants, too. As far as protective features go, the RX-5 features everything you'd expect from a top-shelf jacket. Two pairs of Nucleon Flex Pro protectors can be found on the elbows and shoulders. Additionally, GP Lite reinforcements on the shoulders and a hook system for a compatible back protecter are also incorporated into the jacket's design. The RX-5 is compatible with Alpinestars' proprietary Tech-Air 5 wireless airbag system.

The Alpinestars RX-5 jacket is certified Class AA PPE, and comes in three colors—black, blue, and camo. Sizing comes in a broad range from S all the way to 5XL, making it suitable for folks of all shapes and sizes. It retails for 299.95 Euros, or the equivalent of around $348 USD.