LeoVince Releases New LV-10 Full Back Silencer

For most folks, an aftermarket exhaust pipe isn't meant just to make their bikes louder, reduce weight, and increase performance. Indeed, a good number of high end aftermarket exhaust systems look the way they do because they're designed to enhance the bike's style, too. This is especially true when it comes to naked bikes and sportbikes, which, due to today's emission regulations, tend to come equipped with massive, unsightly exhaust systems.

Yes, these massive exhaust pipes are there for a reason. Apart from complying with Euro 5 emissions standards, they also keep the volume down. For those who are looking to make their sportbikes just a tad sportier while keeping things sleek and subtle, LeoVince, a popular Italian exhaust manufacturer, has recently released a brand new racing exhaust pipe called the LV-10 Full Black. The company's newest spin on its LV-10 racing line, the Full Black really is full black, with every single detail finished in sleek matte black.

LeoVince describes the LV-10 as "the result of the collaboration with the best Moto2 and Moto3 teams." As such, we can expect to see race-bred technology in the new LV-10 exhaust pipe. It's manufactured out of lightweight and heat-resistant AISI 304 stainless steel, and takes the form of a slim and short GP-style silencer, similar to what we see fitted on racing machines. The LV-10 Full Black boasts the LV Racing logo laser etched on the side, as well as a high-temperature alunimum plate for added race-inspired style.

The LeoVince LV-10 Full Black has yet to hit the market, and at the moment, it isn't listed on LeoVince's bike as an accessory for any other bike other than the Kawasaki Z900. It's clear to see how well it cleans up the bike's rear end, giving it a more aggressive streetfighter aesthetic. Needless to say, it'll be very interesting to see this exhaust fitted to hypernaked bikes like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Dark Stealth, or maybe even on supersport machines like the BMW S 1000 RR.