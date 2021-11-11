With the 2021 racing season for both MotoGP and WorldSBK drawing to a close, racing teams have begun announcing their lineup of riders for the 2022 season. The latest turn of events could see an addition to the MIE Racing Honda Team, Honda's satellite team in the WorldSBK, in the form of Hafizh Syahrin, who has announced his departure from the Moto2 at the end of the 2021 season. Syahrin currently races for the Dutch-based NTS RW Racing GP team.

To this day, Hafizh Syahrin is the only racer hailing from a South-East Asian country to compete in the premiere class of MotoGP. Debuting in the world series in 2018, he raced for Tech 3 Yamaha until 2019, when Tech 3's race bikes made a shift to KTM machinery. Following a rather disappointing 2019 season, the Malaysian racer returned to Moto2, where he has competed until the current season. For 2021, Syahrin struggled aboard the NTS chassis, and announced his departure from the racing series at the end of the season.

That being said, what could be next for Hafizh Syahrin? Well, it would appear that he is considering signing a deal with the WorldSBK for 2022. Particularly, we could see him racing for the MIE Racing Honda Team, Honda's satellite racing team for the WSBK class. If this is the case, he will be racing alongside Leandro Mercado aboard the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. At this point, however, nothing is yet set in stone. Honda, MIE Racing, and Syahrin himself have already held preliminary discussions to tackle plans for the 2022 season.

The MIE Racing Honda team serves as Honda's satellite racing team in the WorldSBK. It was founded and managed by Midori Moriwaki, and for the 2021 season, featured the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, just like the Honda factory racing team. During the current season, the team had only one rider in the form of Leandro Mercado, the 2014 Superstock 1000 Champion.