Brembo previously celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021 by introducing the rave-worthy New G Sessanta caliper concept. While that motorcycle caliper hasn’t reached consumers yet, the Italian brake specialists are still pushing the envelope with the new Sensify braking system. For now, the brand only presents the cutting-edge tech on four-wheeled vehicles, but we’re hopeful that the system will trickle down to motorcycles in due time.

Comprised of braking control units, hydraulic actuators, and standard caliper/disc setups, the Sensify apparatus resembles conventional braking systems. The hardware may be the same but the software makes all the difference. With data analysis software and artificial intelligence, Brembo can customize the brakes to suit any driver's needs. From hypercars to commercial vans to SUVs, the versatile system also caters to an assortment of vehicles.

That flexibility also extends to performance, with Sensify adapting to weather and road conditions. Drivers can configure pedal response to their personal preference and the system allows independent actuation of different wheels. Of course, under the hood, Sensify is always gathering data to enhance the driving experience. System updates also keep the software working optimally with the calipers and rotors.

“By introducing Sensify, Brembo is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with a braking system, opening up entirely new opportunities to drivers to improve their experience on the road and customize brake response to their driving style,” stated Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci. “Sensify gives drivers the peace of mind they are looking for. Sensify fully embraces our vision - Turning Energy into Inspiration - and it’s another significant step forward in providing cutting-edge, innovative, intelligent, and sustainable solutions to the automotive industry.”

Brembo claims that the advanced technology outpaces current equipment in both safety and performance. With such a high-tech system, many suspect that Brembo is preparing its products for eventual autonomous driving integration as well as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. While the Sensify announcement is exciting news, the new Brembo system won’t hit the market until 2024.