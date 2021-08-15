In a press release, “Three braking points to shout about at the Austrian MotoGP,” Brembo shares some fast facts about its braking systems in the most elite race series on two wheels.

Brembo brake pads for MotoGP up to 800°C (1,472°F)

According to Brembo, the brake pads themselves can withstand a ridiculous amount of heat, and still, perform like they should—nowhere near the temperatures that mere mortals on the street reach. The friction material used on MotoGP Brembo pads is carbon. These pads will stop the fastest machines on two wheels at a moment's notice.

Comparatively, these pads are also quite light in comparison to normal road pads. Coming in at just 1.8 ounces, the pads are about fifty percent lighter than a street set—plus the life goes up to 560 miles.

The pads for street-legal bikes​

On public roads and highways, the brand has organic CC for softer and more modulated braking, sintered SP which is meant for the rear wheel.

Brembo also offers the SA, LA, and RC carbon tech pads which are track-focused and aren’t suitable for road use because they require higher operating temperatures.

A trio of at least 124 mph (200 km/h)

MotoGP racers push the braking system to the absolute limit from the start line to the fourth turn of the Red Bull Ring, save for turn two where the brakes get a small rest before they’re called upon again. This section of the track has three main braking points, and the net deceleration that GP riders experience is at least 124 miles per hour or 200 kilometers per hour. The braking system is not the only thing under a lot of stress during this section, but so too are the riders as they experience up to 1.5 Gs worth of deceleration.

Following that section, there are seven more braking points that the Brembo systems must endure. Though not as intense as the aforementioned section, riders still experience 1.1 G of deceleration, and the reduction in speed is still at about 65 miles per, or 105 kilometers per hour.

Top values on the first corner​​​​

The last fact shared by Brembo was that only the four braking points are considered “hard,” whereas the others are of medium difficulty for the systems. Note that GP race bikes go at speeds reaching 200 miles per hour on the track. In about 5.4 seconds, the Brembo system helps the bike get down to a speed of 38 miles per hour. Under such heavy loads, the pressure within the braking system can reach up to 142.137 pounds per square inch.

Brembo was also awesome enough to supply a neat set of photos and infographics to showcase the track layouts plus a video to better illustrate just how hard their systems are pushed.