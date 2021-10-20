Save for the first few months of lockdowns, motorcycle sales have steadily climbed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One brand that has been able to maintain that momentum through 2021 is Ducati. With the new Multistrada V4 leading the brand’s 33-percent growth in Q1 2021 and a 43-percent sales spike in Q2 2021, the Bologna brand continues to attract customers. Now, with Q3 2021 in the books, Ducati is reporting even more sales success.

While the brand’s three-percent growth over Q3 2020 sales figures seems moderate, we have to remember that consumers flocked to the showrooms during that period. For a more accurate picture, we look to Q3 2019, which Ducati outsold by 25 percent. The third quarter of 2021 doesn’t exist in a vacuum, however, it also contributes to the company’s stellar annual performance.

"Ducati closed the first nine months of the year with sales volumes that are already higher than the whole of 2020, both in terms of motorcycles and after-sales products (clothing, accessories, parts, etc.),” stated Ducati Vice President of Global Sales and After Sales Francesco Milicia. “The growth we are recording is widespread on all the main markets in which Ducati is present and extends across the product families.”

Yet again, the Ducati Multistrada V4 led the way in sales while the Scrambler 800, Streetfighter V4, and Monster followed close behind. Italy remains Ducati’s largest market with 7,954 units sold, but the United States isn’t far off with 7,475 sold bikes. Germany rounds out the top three with 5,627 units moved, illustrating the breadth of the Ducatisti fanbase.

“The brand is today more solid and appreciated than ever and we are already focused on the next year,” Milicia concluded. “In fact, in these weeks, we are presenting the news for the coming year to the world, through the Ducati World Première 2022 web series.”

Most recently, the Italian manufacturer revealed its rebranded Multistrada V2 and restyled Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and Scrambler Urban Motard as part of its World Première 2022. Ducati isn’t done yet though. The brand has at least four more entries in the web series with the Desert X launch set to cap off the festivities on December 9, 2021.