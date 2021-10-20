Skyer Motors Technologies is an e-mobility tech specialist based out of Israel. It has a repertoire of unique personal mobility and IoT products which integrate Smart Electronic systems via micro-processors and sensors. A lot of these products incorporate the use of mobile applications, and connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth or WiFi—you know, the whole smart technology craze.

Apart from its own range of products, Skyer also provides research and development services as a third-party contractor for other companies. What's most interesting about Skyer, however, is its latest creation. They're calling it the Ultra-Fast Electric Scooter; and it's named as such for a reason. At a glance, it would appear that this contraption is just a bit confused. Is it a scooter, a trike, or something in between. Surely, it looks like an even sketchier Honda ATC110, a trike which had a notorious reputation for flipping over at speed.

The Ultra-Fast Electric Scooter is capable of hitting a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour, or 60 miles per hour. Surely, with a setup like this, it won't provide the most confidence-inspiring experience, unless, of course, it has leaning/ tilting ability like that of the Yamaha Niken. Upon closer inspection of the rear end, however, this doesn't seem to be the case. Suspending my disbelief for a moment, the scooter is propelled by two electric motors with a peak power output of 5 kW, or the equivalent of 6.7 ponies.

Similar to other electric stand-up scooters, the Ultra-Fast gets a large lithium-ion battery concealed beneath the floorboard. It promises a range of 25 miles on a single charge, provided you weigh no more than 75 kilograms, ride on a flat surface, inside a vacuum. It can, however, accommodate a rider who weighs up to 100 kilograms—expect range to decrease marginally, though. Going back to its strange configuration, I'm not exactly sure that a stand-up scooter following a trike configuration is the safest thing out there. I mean, the fastest motorbikes in the world have two wheels for a reason. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.