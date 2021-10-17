Place a bid, win, and ride out. This Harley-Davidson CVO Road King is on the auctioneer’s block this time around. The model listed has 2,300 miles on the clock and is available in Massachusetts with a clean Rhode Island title.

Designed as a touring bike back in 2014, Harley-Davidson’s Road King was referred to as Project RUSHMORE prior to its release. A significantly proportioned cruiser, it’s safe to say that it was designed to tackle long journeys with easy riding in mind.

The bike itself is finished in Deep Sherwood Pearl and Galactic Black with Aztec Shadow graphics. Being a Harley, it comes decked out with the best cruiser tech that HD could offer back in 2014. On top of its rich feature set, the model comes with a black engine guard, a tinted windshield, a battery charger pigtail, LED and halogen lights, locking saddlebags with removable liners, and a chrome side stand. For those of you who don’t know, Harley issued a recall with this model back in the day, and the listing reports that the work for the saddlebag recall was completed in 2015.

As for footwork, you get 19-inch wheels up front and 18-inch wheels outback. These alloy wheels are also wrapped in a set of Dunlop tires that are stamped with a 2014 production date code. You might want to get the tires changed out if you do decide to buy this absolute unit of a motorcycle.

The bike is brought to a stop through a set of dual floating vented discs in the front, as well as a single disc at the rear. The two calipers are also linked and feature an anti-lock braking system (ABS). Dampers include a conventional fork with twin springers at the rear-mounted to the bike’s swingarm.

Being American, the Road King measures its engine displacement in cubic inches. The twin-cam 110ci V-Twin is mated to a 6-speed transmission, and the last oil change on this bike was conducted in April 2021.

Just take this Screaming Eagle already. Included in the sale will be its owner’s manual, tool kit, factory literature, and the current bid on its comes around to $17,500 USD. It might go up in the remaining time that its auction is up, so act before Thursday, October 21, 2021.