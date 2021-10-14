The Yamaha Ténéré 700 has garnered quite a lot of positive feedback in the year or so it's been in production. Needless to say, it's been a long time since we've had a motorcycle imbibe the true nature of adventure as much as the Ténéré 700 does. Certainly, Yamaha hit the nail on the head when it chose its tried and tested CP2 motor as the power plant of this capable adventurer.

While many would agree that the KTM 790 Adventure R trumps the Ténéré 700 when it comes to sheer performance and capability, you can't really deny how much the T7 brings to the table, especially considering its price point. As it would turn out, when fitted with just the right modifications, the Ténéré 700 is well and truly an oversized motocross machine. This is exactly what Italian off-road specialty shop Boano Race Parts has done with this bike. In a recent Instagram post, the shop showcases a modded T7 blasting through some really gnarly terrain.

The vide is short and sweet, but nothing short of exhilarating. It starts out with the pilot of this race-prepped T7 staging a launch, banging hard on the limiter before letting off the clutch and launching forward. This is followed by a montage of crazy off-road riding which is both a testament to the bike's capabilities and the skill of the rider. We see the T7 slide in some sand, pull off numerous drifts, as well as tackle a gnarly wall climb. The video does a great job of capturing the raw and exhilarating sound of the 689cc crossplane parallel-twin, too.

A quick visit to Boano Racing Parts' Instagram page and official website reveals that the shop really is all about the Yamaha Ténéré 700. Its catalogue consists of a staggering number of products designed to bring out the T7's true off-road capability. Everything from crash protection, aftermarket sprockets, and suspension upgrades can be found in Boano Racing Parts' extensive catalogue. Surely, the bike showcased in this video is outfitted with a lot of these performance-enhancing upgrades.