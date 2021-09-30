The Honda Africa Twin is one of the more popular heavyweight adventure tourers in the market, particularly among those seriously into the off-road side of adventure riding. Taking the DNA of Honda’s CRF range of high-performance dual-sports, the Africa Twin turns it up to eleven and brings the game to the big leagues of the ADV world.

On August 27, 2021, Honda released the 2022 versions of the popular ADV machine across Europe. While the North American market has yet to receive these new bikes, it’s only a matter of time before the revised Africa Twin makes it stateside. The updated 2022 models feature subtle refinements and aesthetic enhancements, which add up to a slightly more capable machine. Otherwise, they all remain mechanically the same as the current model.

For starters, the new Africa Twin gets an aluminum rear luggage rack from the factory. Honda probably figured that this accessory is a necessary part of adventure riding, so they decided to save you the hassle of procuring one yourself, and including it in the stock package. The high-end adventure Adventure Sports variant gets a new five-stage adjustable windshield, too, for added visibility and wind protection. Rounding up the design revisions for the 2022 model year are new graphics all around, including a striking Cracked Terrain colorway on the Adventure Sports.

Now, for the moment you’ve all been waiting for, the price. In Europe, Italy in particular, the Africa Twin’s prices remain unchanged across the board. The base model starts at 15,240 Euros ($17,678), just like before. Meanwhile, moving up the ladder, the Africa Twin Travel Edition, in standard manual transmission, goes for a slightly pricier 17,970 Euros ($20,845), while the DCT variant fetches 18,970 Euros ($22,005). Lastly, the Desert Track is available in both six-speed manual and DCT, at 18,280 Euros ($21,204) and 19,280 Euros ($22,364) respectively.