SC Project Unveils Street-Legal SC1-R For Aprilia RSV4

For many motorcycle enthusiasts, an aftermarket exhaust is among the first modifications on their beloved steeds. It doesn't really matter what type of bike you ride, chances are, reputable exhaust manufacturers have a kit that's just right for you. The choices, however, when it comes to performance machines such as Aprilia's RSV4 1100, are vast and plentiful. What better exhaust system than one that's been designed with racing in mind?

That said, one of Italy's most popular exhaust manufacturers, SC Project, has recently rolled out a new slip-on exhaust system for the 2021 Aprilia RSV4. The shiny new SC1-R muffler is designed to bring out the inner racing spirit of this motorcycle, and incorporates technology found in the premier class of motorcycle racing. From a stylistic perspective, the SC1-R remains minimalist and sleek, employing either a full carbon-fiber or titanium exhaust sleeve. A beautifully crafted carbon-fiber end-cap serves as a race-inspired cherry atop this performance-oriented cake.

Apart from elevating your bike's aesthetics, majority of the benefit the SC Project SC1-R brings to the table comes in the form of enhanced performance. Crafted using state of the art T.I.G welding, the SC1-R offers substantial weight savings—a total of 3.3 kilograms, when compared with the stock exhaust system. On top of reduced weight, the SC1-R promises sizeable performance gains across the rev range, with 7.2 horsepower at 7,750 RPM with the dB killer installed.

The SC Project SC1-R for the Aprilia RSV4 1100 comes complete with all the necessary hardware to install the muffler onto your bike. What's even better is that SC Project doesn't require you to remap your ECU in order to accommodate the exhaust upgrade. This makes it a quick and easy install, that's ready to ride once fitted—provided, of course, that you have the 1,049 Euros, or roughly $1,217 USD burning a hole in your pocket.