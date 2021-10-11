The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is by far one of the most purpose-driven, off-road capable adventure bikes currently available in the market today. Designated the CRF1100L, suffice it to say the the Africa Twin is basically an overgrown enduro, designed to follow in the footsteps of the the famous Dakar racing machines. What better way to bring out the Africa Twin Adventure Sport's racing character than with a shiny new exhaust system?

Lucky for Africa Twin owners out there who're looking to add some brap factor to this capable machine, Akrapovič has recently showcased its titanium exhaust system for the bike. The Akrapovič Racing Line (Titanium) offers all the sound and performance you'd expect to gain from a top-shelf racing exhaust system. In fact, the company goes as far as to state that this exhaust system promises "increased engine performance combined with pure racing sound output."

However, before we dive into the performance gains of this exhaust system, it's hard to get past the gorgeous styling this exhaust system flaunts. It clearly flexes some retro flair with its twin outlets and long chamber, further accentuating the rich heritage the Africa Twin Adventure Sports brings to the modern-day ADV game. It incorporates a hexagonal-shaped body with a classic twin-outlet end-cap. Meanwhile, a carbon-fiber clamp and titanium sleeve give the pipe a touch of modernity.

On the performance side of things, the Akrapovič Racing Line exhaust system for the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports promises to unleash around 7 additional ponies at 4,200 RPM, and 3.8 ft-lbs of torque at 7,500 RPM. To top it all off, the exhaust system sheds a noticeable 5 kilograms from the stock setup. This will surely be noticed considering how high up the exhaust pipe sits relative to the bike's frame. In order to reap the maximum benefits of this full system, Akrapovič recommends an ECU reflash. It's also important to note that this system does not meet emission compliance requirements, and as such is not street-legal.