Black Tea Motorbikes To Hold Roadshow In Germany And Austria

German electric motorcycle startup Black Tea will be touring across select cities in Germany and Austria to promote its newest model, the Bonfire. Initially unveiled to the world in July, 2021, as a strictly off-road motorcycle, the 2022 model-year will finally usher in the street-legal version of this bike, with the company offering test rides as early as October of this year. This comes right after the German KBA approved the bike for road use.

The Black Tea Bonfire's homologation documents have been given the green light for road use, and as such, the bike can now be registered and driven across the European Union, as well as the U.S. market. The U.K. and Switzerland are expected to follow suit shortly thereafter, as well. Viktor Sommer, Founder and CEO of Black Tea Motorbikes, expressed his delight towards the milestone stating, “We are thrilled to have finally completed the homologation process of the Bonfire. It took us about one year to develop and certify the Bonfire after our initial crowdfunding campaign."

The schedule of test rides across Germany and Austria for the month of October, 2021.

He went on to explain that the Bonfire had garnered quite a lot of attention, especially across Germany and Austria, but could not make it to Munich earlier in the year. We have a lot of interested Riders from Germany who always wanted to try out the Bonfire but could never make it to our test rides in Munich. That is why in October we will visit all bigger cities in Germany & Austria to offer the possibility for a test ride & get to know our team." Furthermore, Sommer explains that the test ride program for the Bonfire will greatly help the company further develop its more performance-oriented model, the Bonfire X.

The Bonfire X is based on the same underpinnings as the standard Bonfire, albeit with enhanced performance. The company hopes that they will be able to gather insights from the roadshow, which they will then use to further enhance the capabilities of the Bonfire X, which is slated to hit the market in January 2022. As for the base model, production-ready Bonfire, it gets a PSM rear-wheel-mounted hub motor with a continuous output of 4 ponies and max output of 7 horsepower. This gives it a maximum speed of 45 miles per hour. The Bonfire has a claimed range of 34 miles on a single charge, so don't expect to cover long distances on this bike.