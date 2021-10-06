Alpinestars Reveals New And Improved Monty V2 Boots

Alpinestars is a motorcycle gear and equipment brand you may recognize from the circuit and racing scene. However, the iconic Italian gear maker also has a line of riding gear catering to the stylish, retro rider under its Oscar Monty apparel range. The company has been rolling out gear and apparel items under this model range for the past six years now. For this year's fall and winter collection, we get an update to the Monty riding shoes.

The new Monty V2 incorporates all the classic styling of a leather riding boot that fits perfectly with today's crop of retro-modern hipster cafe-racers and scramblers. Similar to the original Monty, the V2 retains its thoroughly classic styling, but comes with some refinements to accentuate its classic style. It incorporates a mid-cut design, and is constructed out of cowhide leather with thickness ranging from 1.4 to 1.6 mm. This not only provides a degree of impact and abrasion resistance, but excellent insulation for cold weather riding, too.

Protective features on the new Monty V2 riding shoes consist of reinforcements in injury-prone areas of the foot. The heel and toe all benefit from reinforcements in the form of dual layers of leather, while the ankles get double-density discs. The boots also feature an anti-crush midsole. For a snug and secure fit, the boots incorporate a dual-closure system consisting of standard laces on top, and a median zip-up closure, for added ease of wear and removal. Lastly, a wedge-shaped sole and an anatomic insole promote good posture while riding. All these protective elements merit the Alpinestars Monty V2 a CE certification.

As far as colors are concerned, the Monty V2 is available only in brown, and is sized from 38 all the way to 48. As mentioned earlier, these boots not only offer excellent protection in the event of a crash, but protection from the cold, as well. As such, these kicks will make for pretty good fall and winter all-around boots, even when you're off the bike. Pricing has been pegged at 229.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $267 USD.