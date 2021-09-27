With the success of reigning Superbike World Champion Jonathan Rea with Kawasaki in recent years, it really isn't surprising that a lot of young motorcycle enthusiasts all across the world are looking to start their two-wheeled journeys aboard a lean, green, racing machine. It's no wonder, really, that Kawasaki's KRT liveries are so popular among its entire range of Ninja sportbikes, either. 

Having said that, our two-wheeler loving friends across the pond over in Europe aren't exactly free to hop aboard a brand spanking new Ninja ZX-10R as their first bike. Younger riders have to adhere to A1-approved machines which consist of motorcycles with engines no larger that 125cc, and with no more power than 15 ponies on tap. Lucky for them, at least, Kawasaki has A1-compliant versions of the Ninja, as well as the Z, for those who prefer a more upright riding position. For the 2022 model year, Team Green has bestowed a few updates to the Ninja 125 and Z125 a refresh, to breathe some new life to this now two year old platform. 

Kawasaki Gives The Ninja And Z 125 A Much-Needed Refresh

From a technical standpoint, the 2022 Ninja 125 and Z125 remain mechanically identical to their predecessors. Just like a lot of bikes in Kawasaki's model range, the company has embodied its 2022 model year refresh in the form of new and exciting colorways—colorways which seem to show a more playful and adventurous character from the Akashi House. As such, when it comes to performance, both the Ninja and Z125 sit at the very threshold of A1-compliance, powered by a 125cc, four-stroke, single, and pumping out 15 horsepower at 10,000 RPM. 

The two bikes retain their tubular steel diamond-type frame, standard 37mm telescopic forks, and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The twins roll on 17-inch wheels shod in 110/80 and 130/70 tires at the front and back respectively. As far as colors are concerned, both bikes feature similar color options consisting of Black for standard versions, and Green/Black and White/Black for the SE variants. For the Ninja 125, the standard variant retails for 4,699 Euros ($5,545), while the SE variant goes for 4,799 Euros ($5,662). Meanwhile, the Z125 is slightly more affordable at 4,399 Euros ($5,190) for standard, and 4,499 Euros ($5,309) for the SE. 

In Case You Missed It:

lemans virtual series qualifying Watch The Le Mans Virtual Series Qualifying And Cup Race Live
benda v4 engines chongqing 2021 Benda Shows Off Two New V4 Engines At Chongqing Moto Expo 2021

Sources: Le Repaire Des Motards, Kawasaki

Enrico Punsalang
By: Enrico Punsalang
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com