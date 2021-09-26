Valentino Rossi, although officially retiring from racing after the 2021 season, will certainly remain a staple in the MotoGP paddock for the foreseeable future. Surely, The Doctor will continue making his presence felt, not only with frequent appearances next year and the years after, but also with a total of four racing teams for the 2022 season. You see, the Italian will be fielding one team in MotoGP, two in Moto2, and one in Moto3.

Starting with the Moto3 class, Valentino Rossi has bolstered relationships with Avinta, and will be sponsoring a racing team called Avinta VR46 Riders Academy. At the moment, however, the riders who will be racing under the new racing team have yet to be finalized. Chances are, however, that the riders under the Avinta VR46 Riders Academy will definitely be students under the tutleage of the VR46 Academy—some notable personalities who have made it big from The Doctor's mentorship include Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

Moving on to Moto2, VR46 will be present in two racing teams. The first of which will be the Aramco VR46 team, which has been finalized in partnership with the Saudi oil manufacturer. Current Moto2 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Celestino Vietti will be racing with the Aramco VR46 racing team for the 2022 season. The second Moto2 team will effectively be replacing the Petronas SRT. Following the departure of Petronas from the list of sponsors, VR46 has struck an agreement directly with Yamaha, and will likewise be naming the racing team simply as the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team.

On the MotoGP side of things, on the other hand, it has been confirmed that VR46 will be partnering up with Ducati. VR46 racers on the premiere class will be racing Ducati machines, not just for 2022, but all the way until the end of the 2024 season. Although a lot of clarity is still needed when it comes the the multi-million-Euro sponsorship from the Saudi Prince, it's almost certain that Valentino Rossi will be more than capable of pulling through even without the promised royal sponsorship.