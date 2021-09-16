Check Out Yamaha’s Factory Accessories For The Ténéré 700

Yamaha's latest adventure bike, the Ténéré 700, has well and truly taken the world by storm. Now available across the globe, it has proven itself a truly versatile platform, not just off-road, but for general purpose riding too. After all, how can you fault its plain and simple platform, soulful engine, and barebones features? It sits in what I would call the Goldilocks zone when it comes to the balance of features, performance and price.

Now, while the Ténéré 700 is a capable machine out of the box, it's engrained in most motorcyclists' nature to go about modifying or upgrading their bikes. Yes, there are countless of aftermarket brands with all sorts of accessories for the Ténéré 700. Some of these products, like those from popular name brands such as GIVI, Touratech, and SW Motech, are of top-notch quality, but tend to be pricey. Meanwhile, the generic stuff from Wish.com will not only potentially give you a headache when it comes to fitment, they could even do as much as void your warranty, especially if you tamper with the structural or electrical components of your bike.

As such, a happy medium when it comes to style and value for money would be resorting to the factory catalogue of aftermarket accessories. In the case of the Ténéré 700, at least, Yamaha has a rather sizable catalogue of products to choose from. Decking out your soon-to-be brand spanking new Ténéré 700 is easier than ever, as you can now take it home straight from the showroom floor equipped with all the bells and whistles you desire. The best part? None of these accessories will void your warranty.

The full list of factory accessories for the Ténéré 700 is now available with 20 accessories to choose from. With all these options, you're bound to find exactly what you're looking for when it comes to your specific intended riding style. Some interesting accessories include a whole range of luggage options such as a full pannier rack for $427.99. Meanwhile, various top case options are also available from $419.99 to $499. A lower replacement saddle is also available for those looking to decrease the standover height of the Ténéré 700 for just $129.99.

Apart from luggage and ergonomic enhancements, Yamaha's factory accessory catalogue includes lighting accessories such as brackets, and an LED auxiliary light kit from PIAA. All this and more can be found in Yamaha's official e-commerce platform linked below.