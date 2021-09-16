Dutch motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturer REV’IT! is known the world over, not just by its name that can be rather tedious to type repeatedly, but for its incredibly versatile products which boast undeniably good quality. From jackets, gloves, pants, and boots, REV’IT! has you covered across all disciplines of motorcycling.

The company’s latest spring and summer collection is truly desirable with a range of garments suitable for road, sport, and off-road riding. With summer now well and truly coming to an end, it may be a good time to do some last minute shopping for the next season, or if you live in a more temperate region wherein summer riding gear can be worn throughout the fall. That being said, REV’IT!’s newest ADV-style pants, the Peninsula, may be of interest to you. These rugged, go-anywhere trousers offer a lightweight construction for added comfort and freedom of movement.

These classic-style off-road pants are a rather baggy pair of pants, which offers good ventilation and practicality thanks to multiple pockets. Just like most of REV’IT!’s textile products, the Peninsula is made out of stretchable Ripstop fabric on the caves, knees, and crotch for added mobility. Meanwhile, abrasion-resistant 750D Cordura fabric combined with cowhide panels provide added breathability and protection respectively. To keep you cool on rides through the desert or hot climate, the Peninsula ADV pants feature a Coolmax mesh lining as well as perforations and ventilation zips on the upper legs providing added air flow.

As far as protection is concerned, the REV’IT! Peninsula features level 1 Seesmart protectors on the hips and knees. These protectors can likewise be removed and upgraded later on. These pants also give you the ability to adjust the placement of the knee pads, depending on your height and personal preference. All these protective features afford the Peninsula a AA safety rating and a PPE prEN17092 certification. The REV’IT! Peninsula ADV pants are available in either classic black or a gray camouflage colorway, and are priced at 239.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $283 USD.