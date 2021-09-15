In late August, 2021, Austrian carbon fiber specialist Action Composites acquired German carbon fiber specialist Thyssenkrupp Carbon Components. Both parties say that this deal benefits everyone, but particularly TKCC employees. TKCC’s parent company, Thyssenkrupp, had previously decided to shutter its Carbon Components arm as of May, 2021. However, the decision to sell it to Action Composites means that TKCC’s employees will keep their jobs.

Both companies make carbon fiber composites used in a number of automotive and motorcycle applications. Thyssenkrupp Carbon Components, in particular, makes braided carbon fiber composite wheels for both motorcycle and automotive use.

For its part, Action Composites views access to Thyssenkrupp Carbon Components’ technology and location in Saxony as net positive elements arising from the deal.

"For Action Composites, the purchase of tkCC is a further step towards quickly achieving global market leadership in the field of CFRP wheels (motorcycle and passenger car),” began Action Composites managing director Christine Beuleke.

“The location in Saxony, with its proximity to the Technical University of Dresden, forms an excellent basis for the Action Composites Group's new technology and testing center. A special focus here is on the development of sustainable materials and production processes,” she continued.

Thyssenkrupp Carbon Components currently offers braided carbon fiber motorcycle wheels in two styles to fit various models in the Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha catalogs. With front wheel weights coming in at around 1.9 kilograms (just over 4 pounds) and rear wheel weights coming in around 2.9 kg (just under 6.4 pounds), they don’t just look good. In fact, they can also offer a significant reduction in unsprung weight.

No one knows what the future holds, but here’s hoping it’s a good one for riders, as well as everyone involved in the making of these carbon fiber wheels.