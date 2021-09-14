Lightweight electric motorcycles and scooters have been skyrocketing as of late, not only due to the growing environmental awareness on an individual level, but also the rising gasoline prices and ever growing restrictions on noise and emissions. Indeed, it goes without saying that the glory days of the internal combustion engine are well and truly behind us. Sad as it may be, this opens doors for a whole new innovation revolution.

We’ve seen loads upon loads of EV startups roll out a plethora of electric two-wheeler solutions. From Schaeffler’s strange bike-by-wire technology, to exciting performance-oriented machines from Zero, it’s safe to say that the future of motorcycling is in good, albeit silent, hands. That being said, a trailblazer in the field of lightweight personal mobility, Super Soco, has been making waves in the U.K. market. Its lightweight electric machines, particularly the CPx maxi-scooter, are ideal for the urban and suburban areas of the U.K., and present themselves as enticing alternatives to 125cc scooters and street bikes.

Super Soco TC Max

In fact, it’s largely through the CPx maxi-scooter that Super Soco has been able to achieve a monumental milestone in the U.K. market. The company has broken the 1,000-units-sold mark, having flipped a total of 1,028 machines in 2021 thus far. With this sales figure, Super Soco is now the U.K.’s fastest-growing and best-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Richard Jordan, the CEO of Super Soco U.K. expressed his excitement towards the achievement stating, “We are obviously very pleased as a company to have reached this sales milestone after four years of hard work to establish the brand in the UK, but more than that, we are really excited about what it means for the electric industry as a whole. No electric powered-two wheeler brand has ever sold this many units in a single year before and it really goes to prove that the shift from petrol to electric is beginning to take hold.”

The Super Soco CPx is by far the company’s most popular model, and is a 125cc scooter and moped equivalent. A total of 698 CPx scooters have been sold and registered in the U.K. in 2021 alone. Trailing behind the CPx is the café racer-styled TC Max electric roadster, which enjoyed a 70-percent increase in sales versus the whole year of 2020.