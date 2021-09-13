On September 10, 2021, the Moto Guzzi factory complex in Mandello del Lario, Italy, hosted a special event called Road to 2121: Moto Guzzi’s Next 100 Years. So far, every single Moto Guzzi-branded motorcycle has rolled out of this factory, no matter how far it’s ridden around the world. Guzzi is looking forward to another century of production, and is revamping HQ to help it get there.

The event presented brand-new renders from renowned American architect Greg Lynn, with plans to redevelop the entire Moto Guzzi factory and museum complex. This design is said to put environmental sustainability and efficient use of resources at its core. Eco-sustainable construction materials and extensive use of photovoltaic systems are baked directly into the design.

It’s also meant to be an inviting space for the public, as well as the local community, with extensive use of open spaces for visitors and locals to gather. As well, Moto Guzzi is taking this opportunity to expand factory production capacity so it can better match the growth in demand for its motorcycles. Conference facilities, a hotel, and a restaurant are also planned to be part of the reimagined Moto Guzzi facility.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi Mandello del Lario Factory Redesign Renders

10 Photos

This render isn’t just a vision of the future; it’s also a roadmap. If all goes according to schedule, construction will start before the end of 2021. This ambitious redesign and expansion project of the Moto Guzzi complex is planned for completion sometime in the first half of 2025.

Guzzi also took this time to offer a sneak peek at the upcoming Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, with its formal unveiling scheduled to come at EICMA 2021 in November in Milan. The new design vision for the factory pairs with the new design vision for the V100 Mandello, bringing classic Moto Guzzi themes into the 21st century—and, if Guzzi has anything to say about it, eventually into the 22nd as well.