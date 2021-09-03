Over the past 100 years, Moto Guzzi has produced some of the most iconic and classically styled motorcycles in history. The folks at Timberland also produce classic pieces, but the American footwear company has only been at it since 1973. Despite the age gap, Moto Guzzi and Timberland share the same affinity for craftsmanship and timeless form. Now, the two companies are fusing their passions into the Moto Guzzi X Timberland collection.

Headlining the collaborative efforts, the Winter Extreme Gore-Tex Super Race boots feature full-grain, waterproof Better Leather material and a Gore-Tex membrane that delivers both waterproofing and breathability. Warm PrimaLoft interior padding shelters the rider from the cold while a Vibram rubber sole provides the utmost grip. Most importantly, the Winter Extreme boots deliver ample ankle support with a high-top construction and adjustable strap. At €280 ($332 USD), the Super Race boots capture the premium quality and design cherished by both brands.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi X Timberland Collection

8 Photos

The Moto Guzzi X Timberland collab isn’t just a one-hit-wonder, however. Available in brown and black colorways, the Original Leather 6 Inch Boot offers less protection but just as much style. Retailing for €190 ($225 USD), the fashionable footwear also boasts Better Leather material but pairs it with an anti-fatigue insole and preformed rubber outsole.

Of course, a motorcyclist needs more than boots for the ride, and the collection offers an assortment of t-shirts, a pair of trousers, one hoodie, and a leather jacket. With one long sleeve and two short-sleeve designs, the t-shirts promote core tenets of both brands with the Craftsmanship Innovation Adventure graphic. The Moto Guzzi X Timberland collab logo also favors a rugged, outdoorsy design. Both short sleeve variants cost €40 ($47 USD) and the long sleeve shirt will carry a €50 ($59 USD) price tag.

For those in colder climates, the Half Zip Hoodie might warm up the ride with its 100-percent cotton construction and drawstring adjustable hood. If not, users can layer with the Moto Guzzi X Timberland Leather Jacket. Better Leather material makes another appearance on the jacket but it's joined by Cordura inserts this time. The Hoodie will run customers €120 ($142 USD) while the Leather Jacket will cost considerably more change at €1,200 ($1,425 USD).

Last but not least, the Selvedge Men’s Jeans boast a water repellent finish, five-pocket design, and selvedge details. However, the trousers don’t include protective features so it might be best to wear them off the bike. With an MSRP of €140 ($166 USD), the jeans capture the shared values of both brands with a simple design and top-notch construction.