WSBK Racer Tito Rabat And Barni Racing Team Part Ways

Those of you who have consistently been following the Superbike World Championship, particularly for the 2021 season, are well aware of all the drama that has unfolded in what could quite possibly be one of the most action-packed seasons. With several breathtaking moments such as Razgatlioglu's stoppie across the line, and the sudden change in teams of certain racers for the 2022 season, it appears the action is far from over.

The latest news to come out of the racing series is that Ducati rider Tito Rabat, who has been racing with Barni Racing Team since moving to WSBK from MotoGP this season, has decided to terminate his contract with the racing team. The two parties have decided to part ways after the French Round held at Magny-Cours last weekend. The Spanish rider, who propelled himself to fame after garnering the championship spot in the 2014 Moto2 season, has left the team just eight rounds into his first WSBK season. Suffice it to say that neither he nor his team were satisfied with his performance thus far, with his best result being a ninth place finish.

Tito Rabat made the switch from MotoGP to WorldSBK at the start of the 2021 season following some challenges in the Grand Prix series. However, his hopes of finding solace in WSBK were shattered following a rather difficult season for the Spanish rider thus far. Out of the eight rounds which have comprised a total of 24 races, Rabat's best performance was a ninth place finish in Estoril. He finished in the top ten in just one other occasion, also in Estoril, with a tenth place finish in Race 2.

Barni Racing Team issued a statement saying, "The Barni Racing Team and Tito Rabat have reached a mutual agreement to terminate their collaboration for the 2021 WorldSBK season. Despite the efforts made by both sides and taking note of the results not in line with the targets, the team and the rider decided to put an end to the collaboration." It continued stating, "The Barni Racing Team is already working to continue the season with a new rider starting from the Barcelona round scheduled on September 17th-19th.”

With that, it would appear that Tito Rabat's racing season for 2021 has been put to an abrupt end. At the moment, there isn't any word yet as to who exactly the Barni Racing Team will be fielding to replace Tito Rabat. With the Barcelona Round just around the corner, the racing team certainly has its work cut out for it to find a new rider to complete the 2021 season.