When it comes to enduro and supermoto machines, few motorcycle manufacturers can hold a candle to KTM's diverse offering of off-road performance machines. The Austrian company has a whole myriad of bikes available for those who want to have an awesome time on the track—all of which offer varying degrees of performance for riders with with different skillsets.

For the 2022 model year, KTM has updated one of the most potent supermotos in its model range, the 450 SMR. Designed for closed-circuit, off-road use, the KTM 450 SMR has been improved thanks to developments derived from KTM's 450 SX-F motocross race bike. Following the simple recipe of low weight and high power, the KTM 450 SMR is sure to provide an exhilarating ride for the intermediate rider. For the 2022 model year, KTM has made use of an updated chromium molybdenum steel trellis frame which houses the motocross-derived 450cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine with 63 horsepower on tap.

Power is then transferred to the back wheel via a robust five-speed transmission designed and manufactured by Pankl Racing Systems. Of course, no KTM machine is ready to race without trick suspension components from none other than WP. The 2022 450 SMR, in particular, makes use of WP XACT 48 mm inverted forks up front, and a linkage-equipped XACT monoshock at the back. Braking hardware is care of Brembo, with a four-piston radial caliper up front which is actuated by a radial master cylinder. It gets a 310mm rotor at the front, and a 220mm rotor at the back.

The 2022 KTM 450 SMR is made even more special by a striking new colorway. Consisting of the signature orange, white, and black paint scheme, subtle nuances in the form of light and dark blue accents offer striking visual contrast. The new colorway has been designed by KTM to "emphasize visually the close connection to KTM's Factory machinery." At present, KTM has yet to reveal the official pricing and availability of this bike, so be sure to stay tuned as we'll bring you this info once it's available.