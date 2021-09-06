On July 26, 2021, we covered Steve McQueen's legendary Husqvarna Viking 360, and how it was in need of a new owner. For those of you who aren't in the know, Steve McQueen is arguably one of the most legendary personalities, not just in the world of motorsports, but the entire Hollywood. He was responsible for ushering in a generation all about the go-fast lifestyle—the effects of which continue to be seen today, even 40 years after his passing.

Now, to say that Steve McQueen had quite a good number of impressive vehicles would be a massive understatement. From the Triumph Bonneville Twin from The Great Escape, to his legendary Porsche Speedster with chassis number 84855, there's no denying that any vehicle that was once a resident in McQueen's garage holds astronomical value. That being said, this 1969 Husqvarna Viking 360 was little more than an ordinary race bike piloted by motocross racer Beng Åberg. It was when McQueen saw the duo in action, winning three out of four races, that he instantly fell in love with the bike.

As it would turn out, McQueen wasn't willing to settle for any old Viking 360. No, he wanted the very race bike Åberg piloted during the race. With that, McQueen's production company, Solar Productions of Los Angeles, struck up a deal and acquired Åberg's race bike. Well, that's the very bike that was put up in for auction at Sotheby's in Monterrey. It was initially expected that this bike would fetch around $80,000 to $100,000, in account of the full restoration that was done to the bike in 2014. However, the bike was auctioned off at a much higher price, a whopping $204,000, and was turned over to its new home on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The new lucky owner is now custodian not just to McQueen's legendary 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360, but also all the documentation authenticating the machine. Everything including the paperwork documenting the sale from Åberg to Solar Productions, not to mention all the records and restoration paperwork, are indeed more than just pieces of paper, but rather, pieces of history which accompany a cultural icon.