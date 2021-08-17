In a move that seems quite a bit like adding two plus two and getting four, the Evel Knievel Museum appears to be on its way to Las Vegas as of August, 2021. The museum is currently based in Topeka, Kansas, where it has been a popular tourist attraction since it opened in 2017.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first broke the news, which was quickly mostly confirmed by the Museum itself. Museum marketing director Amanda Beach characterized the announcement as “a bit premature,” but also added that a formal, official deal is “imminent.”

According to Beach, both the Evel Knievel Museum and the Knievel family have actively been involved in exploring their options to find the best way to honor Knievel’s legacy. Given the man’s extensive history with Las Vegas, this math kind of seems like a no-brainer.

If the deal does happen, it’s worth noting that as of August, 2021, there are no plans to move the museum to Las Vegas immediately. The process will likely take a couple of years to complete, with the current Museum’s staff overseeing the process.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum welcomed an estimated 40,000 people per year since it first opened. It’s unclear how the numbers would change after a move to Las Vegas, although reasonable expectations would see it fly much higher.

Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon told the Topeka Capital-Journal that the announcement came as a surprise, and said that the museum’s reputation meant a lot as a tourism draw to the area. However, he also said it wasn’t the only reason that people visit, and added that Topeka has plenty more to offer visitors.

If the deal goes through as currently planned, Las Vegas developer J Dapper will bring it to the Las Vegas Arts District, with an address at 1001 S. 1st Street. There are also plans for a restaurant to be located on the new museum campus.