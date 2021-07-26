There are plenty of celebrities who’ve enjoyed riding motorcycles over the years. After all, riders are everywhere, and who’s to say what we all do for day jobs when we’re not riding? Usually, though, you hear about how someone is a movie star or athlete who also likes to ride motorbikes as a hobby. Steve McQueen was a bit different—a racer who also happened to be a movie star.

Love may not cost a thing if you’re Jennifer Lopez, but as far as we know, she doesn’t like to race motorcycles. For those who do, that kind of love can get pretty pricey. Lucky for Steve McQueen, his acting career was able to fund his burgeoning motorcycle love. Legend has it, the inextricable link between McQueen and Husqvarna started with this very 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360, which is about to cross the auction block at R.M. Sotheby’s Monterey auction, which runs from August 12 through 14, 2021. The bike goes up on August 14.

According to the legend, McQueen was already thinking of getting into racing when he saw motocross racer Bengt Åberg put his brand-new Husqvarna Viking 360—a two-stroke, naturally—through its paces. After witnessing what man and machine could do together in three races out of a four-race series, McQueen was sold.

Gallery: 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360

6 Photos

It turned out he didn’t just want his own Viking 360—he wanted Åberg’s Viking 360. Thus, McQueen’s production company, Solar Productions of Los Angeles, made an offer and managed to purchase Åberg’s very bike. That’s the bike that’s up for auction here, and documentation from that original sale to Solar Productions will accompany this bike to the winning bidder’s location.

It comes with a Utah title, and a full restoration that took into account both the mechanical and aesthetic aspects of this machine back in 2014. It’s expected to fetch between $80,000 and $100,000, but having a good look at this late-60s beauty on Sotheby’s site will cost you exactly zero dollars.