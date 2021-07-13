This Rad Custom 1981 Honda CBX Is Looking For A New Home

If you search “best sounding motorcycles of all time” on YouTube or Google, chances are you’ll come across many lists of varying opinions. Chances are, as well, that a good number of lists would have this motorcycle on them—the Honda CBX. This bike was, and still is, a one-of-a-kind machine thanks to its unique engine, a 1,047cc inline-six cylinder motor.

Derived from the RC series six-cylinder race bike from the 1960s, the CBX was Honda’s first foray into six-cylinder production bikes which featured similar tech as the race bike. It comes equipped with an advanced for the time DOHC 24-valve cylinder head. Apart from a decent 103 horsepower, the most defining feature of this engine is definitely its sound. This bike’s iconic exhaust note, however, was rather unfitting for its looks, as the bike featured boxy, bulky bodywork—not really all that sporty.

Luckily, if you’re looking to own and experience the inline-six goodness brought about by the CBX, but you want something that looks just a little more aggressive, more befitting to the engine’s exhaust note, then perhaps this custom 1981 Honda CBX would suit your fancy. Listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, this particular CBX has been, for the most part, completely redesigned to be a neo-retro naked streetfighter. Whoever built this bike has done away with the stock bodywork, save for the fuel tank, and refinished the bike in a smooth silver paint job.

The bike’s handling package has been upgraded by way of a Suzuki GSX-R750 front end, swingarm, rear monoshock, and wheels. Meanwhile, a CBR900 tail section was retrofitted to give the bike a retro racer appearance. Furthermore, a custom six-into-one exhaust system has been fitted onto the bike, which will surely put its banshee howl of a singing voice on center stage. Acquired by the seller in September of 2020, the bike is on auction at no reserve with a clean Florida title.

If this motorcycle is of interest to you, the current bid stands at $8,250 USD, with bidding closing in four days. Be sure to head over to the original listing linked below for more information about this custom CBX. Meanwhile, enjoy a walk around and start-up video of this six-cylinder beast.