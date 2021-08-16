After the upheaval of 2020 and 2021, the Isle of Man Government Department for Enterprise and the Manx Motor Cycle Club announced that they’re reviewing both the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events as of August 13, 2021. So far, no mention of any other IOM events being under review has been made. They’re calling this “a collaborative root and branch review” of both motorcycle races.

The Manx Grand Prix is set to celebrate 100 years of inviting amateur racers to test their mettle on the TT Mountain Course in 2023. Meanwhile, the Classic TT has only been around since 2013—but of course, classic motorbikes and racing love go hand in hand.

What’s this review about? It seeks to find out what is and isn’t working about pretty much every aspect of both events. From intra-organizational assessment to impact on the local community, both organizations are taking this time to step back and figure out what’s working well and what should be improved.

“The world has changed and continues to change in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and we need to be prepared to adapt as we bring these events back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus to ensure their future success and sustainability,” Manx Motor Cycle Club chairman Peter Maddocks said in a statement.

If you’re interested in adding your input, both organizations have created an online survey to register your comments. It asks just three questions as of August 16, 2021: your e-mail address, your general location in the world, and whether you’ve previously visited either event in person. There’s also an optional open comments box asking for your detailed feedback on the two events. Comments up to 2000 characters are allowed here.

When can we expect to hear what the two bodies have found? Currently, both organizations plan to announce any changes that may impact 2022 events by the end of 2021. Of course, as with all things in the world at present, we’ll hope it’s true but also take it with a grain of salt.