As spring blooms across the northern hemisphere, it’s difficult not to feel a certain optimism in the air. Although 2020 and 2021 have been rough going, there are still plenty of things to look forward to in the coming months. Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, the Isle of Man Classic TT will not be one of those things.

On March 10, 2021, the Isle of Man Government officially announced the cancellation of the 2021 Classic TT. The event was originally scheduled to take place from Sunday, August 22 through Monday, August 30, 2021. However, as with the 2020 event, the grip of the global pandemic remains too strong for organizers to think that going ahead is a good idea.

Although vaccines are rolling out daily, a huge cloud of uncertainty still remains. Organizers were concerned about marshals, medical staff, volunteers, and basically everyone on the ground who works together to make sure the Classic TT goes off without a hitch each year.

“Obviously, this is yet another disappointing announcement for us to have to make. As with the cancellation of the 2021 TT Races, it was important that an early decision was made to give clarity and certainty to the thousands of visitors and individuals that come together for the Classic TT,” TT business development manager Paul Phillips said in an official statement.

“A two-year break from racing on the Island is not what anyone would have wanted, but our Motorsport Team have been hard at work to ensure that the TT and Classic TT return stronger than ever in 2022 and we look forward to sharing some of these developments in the coming weeks and months,” he concluded.

As with other 2021 cancellations, while it’s always disappointing, it’s also never unexpected. If you’re going to cancel an event, it’s generally best to do it as soon as possible, so those who planned on attending can alter their plans accordingly. People may temporarily be sad, but will generally understand when circumstances are truly out of everyone’s control.

We look forward to the return of the Classic TT in 2022, which will hopefully come back even stronger.