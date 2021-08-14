Leather gloves are their own kind of classy. Paired with a vintage, or a classically styled bike, and you have yourself a recipe for success. Every motorcyclist needs at least one pair of good leather gloves whether it's a track-focused pair or a classic and timeless piece.

Segura is a brand known for its leatherwork. The products that the brand puts out caters to a more classic crowd, with leather jackets, finely crafted riding boots, and other products such as gloves. It got its start in 1967 and has been churning out products cut from fine hides ever since.

The French brand has just released a new model of glove called the Kano. Geared for summer riding, the piece features perforated goat leather to allow for breathability. The palm section of the product is also fitted with the same goat leather that allows for optimal grip on the bars.

For protection, the glove features leather reinforcements on the palm for abrasion resistance, and it also features protection for the joints and the knuckles, which bags it a level 1 KP PPE certification.

While it is a retro-style leather piece, the Kano is still touchscreen friendly with the addition of a Sensor System that allows touch operability on the index and middle fingers.

If you look closely, the glove features some subtle design details on the cuff. The Kano comes with a skull pattern The closure system features both a leather loop and velcro along with an elasticated section and a zipper for easy on and off.

As for size availability, the Segura Kano comes in a range of sizes, more bespoke than your traditional small-medium-large options. The Kano is available from size 9 to size 13, and it retails for about $95 USD (€79.99 EUR). It’s a bit pricey for a glove, but given the premium materials, its subtle design elements, and its craftsmanship, it’s a glove that will ride with you for quite some time.