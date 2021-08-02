Dainese Launches Everyday-Use X-Ride Leather Gloves

Dainese is well known for its vast array of motorcycle safety gear covering all disciplines of motorcycle racing. With most of its safety innovations being developed from racing perspective, the company's street-oriented offerings have greatly benefited from the added safety features born on the race track. That way, riding gear for the street can remain comfortable without compromising on safety.

Dainese's latest offering when it comes to street-oriented riding gear is the X-Ride leather gloves. Claimed to offer the protection of a racing glove with the comfort of a glove designed for everyday use, the X-Ride features Ergo-Tek knuckle protection similar to what we find on the gloves of MotoGP racers. Dainese states that its new X-Ride gloves "combines maximum protection, thanks to its nylon-carbon plates, with significant freedom of movement."

In designing the X-Ride leather gloves, Dainese took into consideration the most sensitive and fragile part of the hand—the pinky finger. The glove incorporates a special thermoplastic plate which offers impact, twist, and slide resistance, keeping your digits complete in the event of a spill. Perforated stretchy sections have also been incorporated into the glove's design in order to offer maximum comfort regardless of hand movement, particularly on the back, upper fingers, and thumb. Additionally, the goatskin material used on these gloves is not only more flexible and comfortable, but also offers excellent abrasion resistance.

To further add to the glove's everyday usability, the X-Ride features Smart Touch technology inserts o the tips of the fingers. This enables the rider to use their smartphone without having to take off the glove. This is particularly useful for those who ride to work on a daily basis, or those who make use of motorcycles as a tool of the trade. The Dainese X-Ride leather gloves are PPE certified in accordance with the EN 12594: 2015 level 1 KP standard, and are priced at a rather premium $179.95 USD. Additional information on this new pair of riding gloves is available in Dainese's official website linked below.