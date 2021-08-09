WSBK Racer Razgatlioglu Snatches Inaugural Win At Autodrom Most

In the world of racing, nothing is quite as exciting as a super close finish. There have been many last corner overtaking maneuvers which have made it into the racing hall of fame as some of the most daring, dangerous, and spectacular moments of racing. One such move which happened at the recently concluded Czech round of the Superbike World Championship will likely go down in history as one of the most epic battles for pole position.

During the WSBK’s inaugural race at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic, fans and spectators were treated to a last-lap battle between two of the top players in the game—British rider Scott Redding and Turkish racer Toprak Razgatlioglu. In truly spectacular fashion, Razgatlioglu was able to snatch the win from Scott Redding at the very last corner in what turned out to be a rather controversial overtaking maneuver. After sticking the move, the Turkish rider propelled his Yamaha to victory, besting Redding’s Ducati by a mere 0.04 seconds.

Naturally, such a move took quite a lot of courage, especially for a rider as determined as Razgatlioglu, who has had his fair share of mishaps. The most recent of which was between his fellow Yamaha rider, American rider Garrett Gerloff who inadvertently took the Turkish rider down during the opening lap of the WSBK Assen round. Given Razgatlioglu’s victory at Most, he was able to garner some much-needed points to keep him in the running for the world championship. The fact that Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea crashed out of the race worked to Razgatlioglu’s advantage, as well.

Commenting on the victory, Razgatlioglu was elated with the results stating: "I am really, really happy because, for me, it’s not an easy race. Every lap I’m pushing, I’m trying not to make a mistake. I won. I try every corner but I’m really happy because I need this position for the championship.” Meanwhile, Scott Redding was visibly irate after the race, and exchanged a few sharp words with the Turkish racer. The British rider commented in a post-race statement saying: “You cannot make overtakes (like that); I know he was further back, he was not next to me. To make a move when I had my knee near to the floor... come on, a bit of respect.”