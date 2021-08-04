Moto Morini, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer which is part of the Chinese Zhongneng Vehicle Group, has taken steps towards improving its market presence in Europe. MotoMorini’s bikes will now be sold in the Benelux countries, as well as Germany, Austria, the U.K., and Ireland under a new distributor, MotoMondo. Meanwhile, SIMA, the current distributor of Moto Morini, will continue serving the French market.

Following the development, the Chinese-owned Italian brand is now served by 650 dealers all over Europe. The company is expected to streamline its product offerings, as well as roll out country-specific sales strategies soon. At present, Moto Morini’s lineup consists of a bunch of heavy-hitters, namely the Corsaro ZT, Corsaro ZZ, Milano, and Super Scrambler—all of which sport a massive 1,200cc V-twin engine. Moto Morini is also slated to launch a mid-size dual-sport in the form of the X-Cape 650 in September of this year. Additionally, the company will also be present in EICMA, and is expected to launch yet another new model during the event.

As far as distribution is concerned, it would appear that Moto Morini is in good hands, as MotoMondo is well-versed in the motorcycle business. With more than 25 years of sales experience all across Europe, MotoMondo, a Netherlands-based company, has quite a number of reputable name brands in its stable. The likes of Royal Enfield, Mash Motorcycles, Hyosung, and Rieju, all budget-friendly offerings in the market, are imported and sold by MotoMondo. The company also distributes MV Agusta’s machines in some markets.

Following the distributorship agreement, Alberto Monni, Deputy General Manager of Moto Morini, expressed his excitement towards the future of the brand. "It is a great pleasure for us to announce the beginning of the relationship with SIMA / MotoMondo for the distribution of Moto Morini in numerous and important European countries. For us this is the beginning of a partnership that will bring Moto Morini into the most important positions in Europe. The great sales experience of SIMA / MotoMondo together with the uniqueness, the personality and the quality of our motorcycles can only be a successful combination."