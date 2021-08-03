When we last checked in with Gogoro in June, 2021, the company had just announced its partnership with massive electronics manufacturing specialist Foxconn. At the same time, Gogoro announced its plans for worldwide expansion. The company has been hard at work converting Taiwan’s massive two-wheeler ecosystem to electrics since 2011, and it’s done an impressive job in the past decade.

How impressive? As of August 3, 2021, the Gogoro Network has reached 400,000 monthly battery swapping subscribers in Taiwan alone. Those subscribers haven’t been idly sitting by and sending their monthly fees to Gogoro without making frequent use of their subscriptions, either. At the same time, it hit that 400,000-subscriber milestone, Gogoro also reached over 200 million total battery swaps completed.

While Gogoro isn’t the only electric scooter manufacturer in Taiwan, as of August, 2021, it’s currently the biggest. Currently, it says it’s responsible for an astonishing 97 percent of total electric scooter sales on the island.

“Gogoro’s strong momentum in monthly subscriber growth and total swapped batteries, along with our expanding list of partnerships with vehicle makers, are all strong indicators of our global leadership in urban battery swapping and smart mobility services,” said Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke in a statement.

“We are proud of our success to date and the progress we have made with our customers to save more than 300 million kilograms of CO2. With this momentum and our recent strategic announcements in India and China, we’re just getting started,” Luke continued.

If you’ll recall, Gogoro announced a teamup with Hero MotoCorp on battery swapping and electric scooters in India in April, 2021. Hero is currently India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, and it has a worldwide sales network that recently announced expansion to Mexico.

When Gogoro and Hero announced their collaboration, we speculated on whether Hero’s increasing global presence might help Gogoro expand its own global footprint in the future. Time will tell if that speculation bears any fruit, but if Gogoro’s impressive performance in its home market is anything to go by, the company is a force to be reckoned with in the electric two-wheeler space.