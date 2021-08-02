Stay Cool In The Summer Heat With The Ixon Orion Jacket

With the summer riding season in full swing in Europe and the U.S., motorcycle gear manufacturers are rolling out new products designed to help you beat the heat when aboard your two-wheeled steed. It can be all too easy to succumb to the temptation of forgoing a few key pieces of gear in favor of comfort, partiuclarly when it comes to riding jackets. However, French gear maker Ixon wants you to stay protected even in the height of summer.

That's right, Ixon has just launched yet another stylish and comfortable summer jacket that doesn't skimp on safety. The new Ixon Orion jacket is made predominantly out of a highly breathable textile material. It features high airflow areas which are specifically designed to promote ventilation. Moreover, its breathable nature doesn't sacrifice on its ability to protect you in the event of a crash, as Ixon has constructed the jacket from an abrasion-resistant 600D polyester fabric. The Ixon Orion features large mesh sections on the torso, chest, and back, all of which designed to keep you looking and feeling cool.

Now, summer may be all about the heat and having fun under the sun, however, sudden rain showers aren't uncommon, especially in certain parts of Europe. That's why Ixon has incorporated a waterproof over-jacket to keep you dry in the event of a sudden downpour. What's more is that said waterproof jacket has its own little compartment at the back for when it isn't in use. This nifty little feature makes the Ixon Orion jacket not just a solid summer jacket, but also an all-weather jacket for use in tropical climates.

The Ixon Orion is PPE certified and comes standard with level 2 removable armor for the elbows and shoulders. It can also be fitted with a back protector which can be purchased separately. Additionally, Ixon has incorporated highly reflective elements into the Orion's design, specifically for those rides wherein your sense of adventure causes you to lose track of time. This stylish, comfortable jacket incorporates snap-on buckles at the waist, cuffs, and collar for a perfect fit, as well as several pockets for you to store your valuables. A women's specific variant, the Lady Orion, is also available, and boasts all the same features.

Both the standard Ixon Orion and the Lady Orion are available at 169.99 Euros, which translates to $201.81 USD.